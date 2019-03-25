Since folks in Colorado don’t really have a team to cheer for in the NCAA Tournament, we made our own version of March Madness.

We’re pitting Colorado icons against each other – that’s right, it’s Manning vs. Elway, Casa Bonita vs. the 16th Street Mall, Blucifer vs. the Big Blue Bear. This could tear families apart, but remember: it’s just a bracket designed by your favorite local news station. Keep it cordial.

Voting for round 1 of Colorado Madness ends at 7 p.m. on Monday. To vote, go to the 9NEWS Instagram story and pick your selection in the poll. Here’s the direct link to the 9NEWS Instagram, if you aren't already following us: https://www.instagram.com/9newsdenver/?hl=en

Best of luck to all of the competitors! Any questions about seeding can be sent to the selection committee at webteam@9NEWS.com. It was a tough decision to send things like Jeeps and Dealin’ Doug to the NIT, but it had to be done.

PRINTABLE BRACKET: Download a printable Colorado Madness bracket here

THE MATCHUPS

Tourist trap division: Casa Bonita vs. 16th Street Mall

One of them has sopapillas and a South Park connection. The other has MallRide, chain restaurants, and a movie theater. Both are places you take out of town guests. Only one can emerge from round one unscathed.

Large blue animals division: Blucifer vs. the Big Blue Bear

This division pits a force of what might be good against something that’s definitely evil. Blucifer’s haunting red eyes welcome wary travelers to the Mile High City, while the Big Blue Bear stares at them through a window while they attend conferences.

Highways you love to hate division: I-70 vs. I-25

Drivers get stuck on one of these major interstates on their way to have fun in the mountains. The other brings them downtown. Both are often congested. Neither is somewhere you want to be during rush hour.

Things you do on mountains division: Skiing vs. snowboarding

Do you prefer strapping your feet to two planks of wood and bombing down a mountain, or just one? Both have their advantages, but only one will win this ultimate battle of consummate Colorado passtimes.

Prominent Front Range 14ers division: Pikes Peak vs. Mt. Evans

You can drive up both of these mountains. One was named after American explorer Zebulon Pike. The other is named after John Evans, the second territorial governor as Colorado. If you can’t name anything else on the Front Range, you should at least be able to pick these pick mountains out of the crowd.

Animals division: Dogs vs. moose

Dogs are beloved everywhere, but given that in Colorado, they’re also frequently in bars and in offices, they’ve been chosen to compete in the tournament. Interestingly enough, it feels like moose are also everywhere in Colorado, but in a more edgy way, ya know?

Natural wonders division: Rocky Mountain National Park vs. the Great Sand Dunes

Both of these places are completely beautiful and need no introduction. This might be the hardest division of all.

Sports icons division: Peyton Manning vs. John Elway

As a 9NEWS web producer named Alex Kirk once said, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos is more powerful than the governor of Colorado. So, we picked the two most iconic quarterbacks of them all.It's showtime.

Summer hangouts division: Red Rocks vs. Coors Field

If you want to see an incredible sunset, look no further than either of the venues in this highly competitive division. Red Rocks, nestled in Morrison, is the most Instagramable concert venue on the planet. Coors Field might be the most Instagramable ballpark. Both have beer. Both are summer icons.

College towns division: Fort Collins vs. Boulder

One of these college towns is a craft beer mecca with a downtown that inspired Walt Disney himself. The other is home to the Flatirons and has the distinction of being home to one of the biggest party schools in the country. Which college town will win this Rocky Mountain Showdown? That’s up to you.

Food division: Green chile vs. red chili

OK this one is not a toss up at all. Green chile wins. Sorry we made you vote.

Iconic streets division: Colfax vs. Federal

One of them – the longest continuous street in America – is home to dive bars to restaurants to Casa Bonita itself. The other has an assortment of restaurants from all sorts of nationalities, and is home to Mile High Stadium. Which street is more Colorado? You decide.

Beer division: Craft beer vs. Coors

Colorado has a lot of breweries, and the folks here know their way around an IPA, a porter and a lager. With that being said, there’s a reason why Coors is known as “Colorado Koolaid.”

Transportation division: Subarus vs. bikes

If you burn fuel and calories, you probably have a Subaru, since it’s Colorado’s outdoor adventure vehicle of choice. But, if you burn calories but not fuel, you’re probably all about the bike. Good for you! You probably don't talk about it at all. This will be a tough round.

Mascots division: Dinger vs. Rocky

One of is a purple dinosaur who is not named Barney, despite being of the same color. The other is a goofy mountain lion with a heart of gold. Which one is more Colorado? You be the judge of that.

