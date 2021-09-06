Monday is your last chance to visit outdoor water parks this year

The Denver metro area's big water parks are closing for the season, after a summer of reduced attendance capacity and enhanced COVID cleaning protocols.

DENVER — Labor Day is the last chance this season to get in some runs on water slides at the Denver metro area's largest water parks.

Water World and the Water Park at Elitch Gardens close out their seasons on Monday. Both water parks operated over the summer at reduced capacity and with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols.

Though the Elitch Gardens' water park will close for the season, the theme park will be open on weekends through October.

Water World will reopen one last time for the season on Saturday, Sept. 11, though not for human guests. The day, called Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day, is reserved for canine water lovers.

Pirates Cove Waterpark in Englewood also closes after Monday, with its own Doggie Plunge, sponsored by Freedom Service Dogs, scheduled for Sept. 12.

Neither Water World nor Elitch Gardens opened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they both opened in May but operated at reduced capacity.

