Water World holding job fair for busy summer season

Water World Colorado opened in Federal Heights in 1979.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Colorado's largest water park is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

Water World is looking to hire people to fill hundreds of positions for the busy summer park season.

The job fair is being held in the park's parking lot at 88th Avenue and Pecos Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Applicants need to be at least 14 years old by May 1 to be hired.

Some of the positions the park is looking to fill include:

Guest service attendants

Lifeguards

Food service attendants

Horticulture team

Slide inspection team

Group services team

Water quality team

Safety and security team

Employees get a free season pass with discounted passes for friends and family to go along with other job perks, Water World said.

More information about the park's open positions and pay range can be found here.

This will be Water World's 44th year of operation after it opened in 1979.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide



Water World 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.