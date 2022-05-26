Water World opens for 43rd year with 2 new attractions

Alpine Springs, the newest area of Water World, opens over the Memorial Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One of America's largest waterparks is opening for a 43rd summer of fun this Memorial Day weekend.

Parkgoers will see two new attractions at Water World this summer inside a new Colorado-themed area dubbed "Alpine Springs."

Covering seven acres, Alpine Springs features two new attractions, "Roaring Forks" and "Centennial Basin," each offering a "unique ride experience."

Roaring Forks

Roaring Forks is the second water coaster to open at Water World, joining Mile High Flyer as the only water coasters in Colorado.

The new coaster utilizes water nozzle propulsion for a "two-guest water coaster experience," said Water World.

Two dueling paths allow riders to see and taunt their competitors as they go from enclosed space to open-air splashes, hills and fast corners. Roaring Forks features Water World's first open-air “flying saucer” turns.

Centennial Basin

Sharing the same elevated tower as Roaring Forks, Centennial Basin is a two-person raft experience.

Water World said guests will whirl down an enclosed tube with visual effects that make riders feel they are descending at a quicker rate than they actually are. Riders splashdown into a Colorado-themed mega-bowl where rotations will eventually lead to the tube to the runout area.

Roaring Forks and Centennial Basin riders must be taller than 42 inches to ride.

Water World said it now has 52 attractions including more family tube rides than any other park in America.

Water World opens Saturday, May 28, at 9:45 a.m. Tickets, park rules, and protocols can be found at WaterWorldColorado.com.

Water World's Alpine Springs 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.