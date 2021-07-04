Water World to reopen Memorial Day weekend

When it opens, the park will have reduced attendance capacity, enhanced COVID cleaning protocols and guests will be required to wear masks when not in the water.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — In another show that we are returning to normalcy, albeit slowly, Water World announced it is planning to reopen on Saturday, May 29.

Water World was closed for all of 2020 due to the pandemic. The park's parking lots were used for COVID-19 testing from Aug. 10, 2020 to March 25, 2021. Around 250,000 people utilized the testing services at Water World, according to Adams County officials.

“We are excited to open and grateful that our plan was reviewed and approved as written, yet we know there will likely be adjustments as it is actually put into practice, because, as always, the safety of our guests will eclipse all other considerations,” said park spokesperson Joann Cortéz.

> Video above: Water World through the years.

Water World will have reduced attendance capacity, enhanced COVID cleaning and operational protocols, and guests will be required to wear masks when not in the water and socially distance from others.

“COVID-19 has altered our lives in many ways, and the waterpark experience is no exception," Cortez said. "We just ask that guests be patient as we navigate through the opening of our unique family entertainment venue."

People wanting to go to Water World are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time. A limited number of daily walk-up tickets will be available, the park said. Water World will honor any ticket with an expiration date in 2020 for 2021.