One of America's biggest water parks opens this weekend

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One of America's largest waterparks is opening for a 44th summer of fun.

Hyland Hills Water World opens for the 2023 summer season Saturday at 10 a.m.

Water World will host a preview day on Friday for preferred and elite splash pass holders.

The sprawling water park said it will operate 52 attractions on its 70 acres this summer. The park is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Water World said parking is free again this year and picnics with factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed.



Located northwest of downtown Denver, Water World has hosted more than 16 million guests since opening in 1979.

Tickets options and park rules are available at WaterWorldColorado.com.

Water World said its team has completed the Certified Autism Center recertification process which requires 80% or more of its public-facing staff complete a training and certification program to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

Water World said it offers a Sensory Guide for all guests about what to expect from each ride.

