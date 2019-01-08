COLORADO, USA — Happy birthday, Colorado!

The Centennial State turned 143 years old on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Colorado became the 38th state in the union when President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation on Aug. 1, 1876. The state is named for the Colorado River, which got its name for the ruddy silt Spanish travelers saw in the water.

Here's a look at some ways Coloradans can celebrate our wonderful state:

History Colorado Center - More than 20 attractions—from alpacas to art cars to Smokey Bear—are coming together at History Colorado Center on Thursday to create an epic celebration. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Molly Brown Museum - The Molly Brown House Museum is waiving admission fees on Thursday. Take a tour of Brown's former home at 1340 Pennsylvania (they generally last about 45 minutes) to learn more about her life and legacy.

Colorado State Parks - You can celebrate the beauty of Colorado by visiting any of our state parks for free, but you'll have to wait until next week. The state is offering free admission on Monday, Aug. 5 to any of its 41 parks. During the entire month of August, active duty and military veterans can access state parks for free.

9NEWS reporter Alli Levine visited four iconic spots around the Denver metro area to celebrate the occasion. You can check out her adventures in the videos below.

Colorado State Capitol

Larimer Square

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Denver Botanic Gardens

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS