As the temperatures start to sizzle, a day at Water World (8801 N. Pecos St.) in Federal Heights is one of the best (and most fun) ways to cool off. Since opening in 1979 with the first two water slides in Colorado, the water park now boasts more than 50 water adventures. For 2019, they’re celebrating 40 years of fun in the sun.

In fact, they feature the largest variety of attractions in America. (Did you know the park has been rated as one of America’s top ten water parks by the Travel Channel?)

As one of America’s largest family water parks, the watery wonderland is located just 15 minutes north of downtown Denver on 70+ landscaped acres. However, the cost can create big waves in a budget, especially for families.

Tickets are valid for unlimited use of its attractions all-day. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Regular admission prices (online only) are as follows: Heights 48″ & above are $41.99; heights 40″ to 47″ are $36.99; and heights under 40″ are free. Seniors (60+) can splash around for $10.99. (If you buy tickets at the gate, pay $4 more for each ticket.)

Important: Coupons are not valid with any other coupon; senior, mid-day or resident admission; or any other discount or repurchased ticket. One coupon per person, unless noted otherwise.

Here are some ways you can make a big splash at the park without causing your budget to sink:

Water World eClub

Join its eClub to get advance notice of deals, discounts and news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign-up here. (If you prefer to get updates by text, text waterworld to 90210.)

Pick-Your-Day Ticket

The discount offers the best value with savings up to $21 from walk-up gate pricing — click here. Make sure your plans are firm because there are no refunds or exchanges.

Online Ticket Specials

Buy Family 4-Fun Pack online for $149.96 (with convenience fee and taxes, the final cost is $159.56) and get 4 admission tickets and 4 lunch vouchers. Tickets and vouchers must all be used on the same day. Lunch vouchers are valid for your choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or hot dog with fries or chips and a drink or a personal slice of pizza and drink. More ticket specials may be announced, so check back often. Prices may change.

Mid-Day Admission

If you don’t plan on spending a full day at the water park, your best bet is to get a mid-day admission ticket online for $24.99. The discounted ticket is only valid after 1:45 p.m. That gives you a little more than 4 hours to make a big splash!

Splash Passes

If you splash often at the park, your best value is to get a season pass, including a Value Splash Pass, Preferred Splash Pass or Elite Splash Pass. Prices range from $59.99 to $159.99, depending on height and pass. Each pass offers different benefits — click here to review and compare perks.

Pharoah’s Feast

Leave the cooler at home and enjoy the private (and shaded!) Pharaoh’s Feast All You Care To Eat Dining. The feast features an expended menu and all-day sodas throughout the park for one-low price. Enter as many times as you like, during your same-day visit. For children (40″ to 47″), the cost is $13.99; for adults (48″+) it’s $15.99; and children under 40″ are free, when accompanied by a paying adult — one child per paying adult. The special dining area is open from June 8 to August 11. Review the menu here.

King Soopers

The grocery store is the only place to purchase a Family 4-Pack: Four admissions (for any guest 40″ or taller), a 16″ pizza and four drinks for $159.96 (plus tax and service fee) — just $39.99 per person. The pack offers a savings of more than $55. Finally, visitors with King Soopers tickets can go directly to the entry turnstiles. No need to stop by the ticket window.

Mountain Dew

Bring a specially-marked Mountain Dew to the park’s bag check station and get a coupon for $10 off. One can equals one coupon.

Subway

Pick up coupon at participating locations for $10 off.

Military Discount

Most Colorado and Cheyenne, WY military bases sell discounted Water World tickets. (Contact your base for pricing information.) Tickets may be taken directly to the entry turnstiles. Military discounts are not available at the front gate.

Hyland Hills Resident Admission

Water World is owned and operated by the Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District. Residents of the Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District or the City of Westminster (with a valid recreation ID card) receive reduced admission. For current information, click here.

Pack your own lunch

Even though Water World sells food and beverages, you can keep your expenses to a minimum by bringing your own picnic into the park. All beverage containers must be factory-sealed. (No glass or alcohol permitted.)

Assuming you’ve used a coupon or discount promo to get in the park, bringing your family’s own snacks and drinks creates a true tidal wave of savings.

Parking

Unlike some other popular summer attractions in town, Water World offers free parking. That means more entertainment dollars back in your pocket to spend on souvenirs or food and drinks.

