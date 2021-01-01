WeldWerks Brewing to open 2nd Colorado taproom

Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing is famous for the Juicy Bits hazy IPA and Medianoche bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout.

GREELEY, Colo. — One of the most lauded breweries in northern Colorado is expanding to southern Colorado.

Greeley-based WeldWerks Brewing Co. has announced its second taproom will open in 2022 in Colorado Springs.

First announced in 2019, WeldWerks said the new location in Old Colorado City will cover 1,300 square feet and will include an outdoor beer garden and a "second-story treehouse-inspired patio with incredible views."

Previously home to the Dive restaurant, the new taproom at 3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave. will retain the cozy and funky character of Old Colorado City with a WeldWerks flair, said the brewery.

"After overcoming a steady stream of setbacks, we are excited to have a clear path forward and be able to soon start showing quick progress with construction," said Arne Garlick, WeldWerks director of strategic initiatives. "We appreciate the patience of the community throughout the process and can guarantee that the Colorado Springs location will be worth the wait."

WeldWerks has also announced that it will be launching an on-site restaurant concept at its Greeley taproom.

The Annex at WeldWerks will have local and seasonally inspired small-plate dishes with beer pairings in mind. WeldWerks said the menu items at The Annex will be ever-changing and evolving.

"I hope to provide guests with an enhanced culinary experience that will match the creativity of the WeldWerks beers, and the variety of the beer on tap in a boundless fashion," said The Annex chef Tim Meador. "The Annex will be a chef-driven concept that’s partly driven by what our guests enjoy and the collective passions of the WeldWerks team."

The Annex at WeldWerks will be open by the end of 2021.

WeldWerks has made a national name for itself thanks to Juicy Bits, which is considered one of the best hazy IPAs in the country.

Medianoche, the brewery’s barrel-aged imperial stout, won its competitive category at Great American Beer Festival.

