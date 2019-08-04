COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the most lauded breweries in northern Colorado is expanding south… but not to Denver.

Greeley-based Weldwerks Brewing Co. announced Monday that it will open a second taproom at the space once occupied by a diner in Colorado Springs.

According to a news release, brewing operations will remain in Greeley. The new taproom will be located in the Old Colorado City neighborhood at 3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave. This used to be home to the Dive.

RELATED: South Park called this Colorado city 'the exact opposite of Hawaii.' Here's why it's pretty great

Weldwerks has not yet announced when the new location will open, or what it will be called.

The brewery has made a national name for itself thanks to Juicy Bits, which is considered one of the best hazy IPAs in the country. Medianoche, the brewery’s barrel-aged imperial stout, which won its competitive category at Great American Beer Festival.

RELATED: Crooked Stave helps lead Colorado's sour beer scene

Multiple large Colorado breweries have opened second taprooms in recent years, including Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing (which has a space in River North), and Denver-based Crooked Stave, which opened a second location in Fort Collins.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS