ARVADA, Colo. — Anyone who’s lived in Colorado for more than five minutes hopefully knows how cool Olde Town Arvada is.

Now, the rest of the country is taking notice. Redfin – a Seattle-based real estate company – recently ranked West Arvada No. 4 on its hottest neighborhoods to watch list for 2020. A Denver Business Journal story about this distinction has been one of the most-viewed on 9NEWS for a good portion of the week.

So, for this week’s 9Neighborhoods, we’re taking a closer look at Arvada and the history of this cool Denver suburb that has a history of gold mining, business development, farming and agriculture.

Quick Facts:

Established: 1870

Population: 115,300

Size: 40 square miles

Median household income: $75,640

Average monthly rent: $2,200

Average detached home price: $421,500

From Celery to City: Arvada’s History

Arvada was established in 1870, but its roots trace back to the state’s first documented gold strike in a tributary along Clear Creek. Today, that is known as Ralston Creek, for Lewis Ralston who struck gold there on June 22, 1850.

Today, Gold Strike Park is located at Ralston’s discovery-point near 56th Avenue and Ralston Road. Without Mr. Ralston's gold discovery, the history of today's Denver and vicinity would be something very different.

The original Wadsworth in the late 1800s was simply a dirt road, along the section line, serving farmers to the north and south of Arvada.

Once known as the ‘Celery Capital of the World,’ Arvada Pascal celery was renowned throughout the world for decades.

Its roots can be traced to Pascal Lossasso, an Italian immigrant who moved to Denver around 1885. It has been documented that Herbert Hoover served it at the White House, and there are even tales of Teddy Roosevelt enjoying the vegetable!

Modern Times: An Expanding City

Once considered a commuter town to hubs like Denver and Boulder, Arvada is forging an identity all its own.

Old Towne Arvada is located along Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, and is home to dozens of bars, restaurants and shops. Denver Beer Company has a taproom on this stretch, which is also home to New Image Brewing Company and Elevated Seltzer.

It was three years late, but the commuter rail line that was slated to connect Denver’s Union Station and Wheat Ridge finally opened in 2019, connecting Olde Town Arvada with the Mile High City.

The Arvada Center, meanwhile, brings in people from all over the state who want to check out its unique lineup of stage shows and art exhibits.

The city is also home to 125 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails – and is just a short jaunt away from the foothills.

Check out a photo tour of Arvada below:

PHOTOS: A visit to Arvada for #9Neighborhoods The Arvada Water Tower and related water system were completed in 1910, serving as a landmark since that date. It was in use until 1977 The proposed new location for Homegrown Tap and Grill. Kline's Beer Hall in Olde Town Arvada.</p> Lloyd J. King opened his first supermarket, named King Soopers, at the corner of W. 57th and Webster in June 1947. The store moved to the Arvada Plaza about 1960. The original building was demolished to make room for the newest Arvada Library.</p> The Arvada Flour Mill began operating in early 1926, with the flour named "Arva-Pride". It was acquired by the Tiller family in 1940 for their feed, moving, and storage businesses. In 1975, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. All that remains of the Wick Hill farm at 90th and Wadsworth in Arvada is the farm's silo, now next to a Village Inn. The remaining silo from the Wick Hill farm, at 90th and Wadsworth. <p>At the crest of the hill at W. 72nd & Wadsworth a gnarled old Hackberry tree grew since 1800s. Early settlers respected this lone Hackberry Tree by curving their road around it. Decades later, it was mysteriously moved in the middle of the night.<br /> </p> The view into Denver from Arvada's Hackberry Hill. More than 235,000 people visit the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities each year.</p> Grandview Avenue businesses in Olde Town Arvada.</p> St. Anne's Catholic Church in Olde Town Arvada. Olde Town Arvada.</p> Olde Town Arvada. Olde Town Arvada.</p> Inside the Rheinlander bakery in Olde Town Arvada.</p> Inside Rheinlander Bakery in Olde Town Arvada, which has been open since the 1960s!</p> Inside the Rheinlander bakery in Olde Town Arvada Steuben's opened its second location in Arvada at the beginning of April. It's in the old Gunther Toody's space near Olde Town.</p> Olde Town Arvada.</p> On June 22, 1850, Lewis Ralston found gold in an unnamed tributary of Clear Creek - a stream that has since born his name, Ralston’s Creek. Gold Strike Park is located at the site of the discovery - the first documented gold strike in Colorado.</p> Magestic View Nature Center is one of 90 parks within the city of Arvada.</p> <p>The city has many trails and is named a Bike-friendly city. Olde Town Arvada is home to dozens of local businesses and eateries Global Good coffee shop in Olde Town Arvada.</p> This restaurant is located on the original 1864 homestead of Eli Allen, the second postmaster of Arvada. It is said that parts of the 1864 foundation can be still be seen in the basement.

Former 9NEWSer Kelly Jensen contributed to this report ... and shot all of the amazing photos of Arvada.

