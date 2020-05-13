National Guard F-16s to fly over Western Colorado on Friday

The F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover is set for Friday, May 15 between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

COLORADO, USA — Parts of Colorado that weren't hit during prior military plane flyovers will get their chance to see the planes later this week.

The Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing will conduct a second F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover on Friday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

This flight will include healthcare facilities in Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta and Parker.

“As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said.

Due to fuel limitations, the May 6 flyby was unable to cover the entire state of Colorado in one sortie, Fesler said.

“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” he said.

This second flyover is also part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve, which is boosting morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.

“We truly appreciate the support of communities throughout Colorado over the years,” Fesler said, “This flyover will give us a chance to reach those who are farther from the Front Range.”

Realistically, the jets will not be able to fly over every town in Colorado, Fesler said, however, the sentiment is intended for all COVID-19 front line responders.

“Whether we reach your community or not, please know that we salute all the men and women who have risked their own health to serve others…you are our heroes,” he said.

See the estimated flight schedule below.

Approximate locations and times:

11:03 a.m. - Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton

11:11 a.m. – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby

11:14 a.m. – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling

11:24 a.m. – Grand River Health, Rifle

11:31 a.m. – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center Community Hospital, Fruita

11:37 a.m. – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction

11:42 a.m. – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta

11:45 a.m. – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose

11:55 a.m. – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez

12:00 p.m. – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango

12:06 p.m. – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

12:14 p.m. – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa

12:24 pm – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad

12:33 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta

12:48 p.m. – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker

All time windows may vary by 15 minutes or more. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing while observing the flyover.