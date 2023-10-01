What to know for the 2023 Bolder Boulder

The annual event starts at 30th and Walnut streets and winds through Boulder neighborhoods, with live music and entertainment at every corner.

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 40,000 people will lace up their running shoes Monday morning for the 43rd Bolder Boulder, Colorado's largest road race.

The annual event starts at 30th and Walnut streets and winds through Boulder neighborhoods, with live music and entertainment at every corner. It finishes at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field.

Participants are divided into dozens of waves. The races start with the Wheelchair Pro Race at 6:50 a.m. Monday and conclude with the International Invitational Pro Race, which starts at 11:11 a.m. for women and 11:22 a.m. for men.

The grand finale, the Memorial Day Tribute, starts at noon at Folsom Field.

The race attracts more than 100,000 spectators throughout the course, organizers said.

Online race registration is open now and will remain open through 9 a.m. on race day, organizers said. In-person registration will also be available on Monday at 5:30 a.m. in the start area.

