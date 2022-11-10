Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

The Texas burger chain, Whataburger, made its Colorado return earlier this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans.

The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants.

Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs.

The first two restaurants are open at 1310 Interquest Pkwy. and 6140 Dublin Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs.

The next four locations will also be part of the northern Colorado Springs community:

5905 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs

1105 Garden of the Gods Rd., Colorado Springs

702 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs

2495 Montebello Square Dr., Colorado Springs

Operated by the franchise group BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC, the four locations all aim to open by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature customized burgers and extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality and meaningful community engagement,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC.

“We look forward to growing and serving this thriving area for many years to come.”

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.

The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.

