Whataburger unveils plans for return to Colorado

The popular Texas-based chain will open its first Colorado restaurant this year followed by more in 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Texas-based burger chain Whataburger is making plans for a return to the Centennial State.

Whataburger announced it will open a Colorado training center and its first Colorado restaurant later this year.

The chain added that additional Colorado locations are planned to open in 2022.

The training center will be at 5905 Constitution Avenue in northeast Colorado Springs. Remodeling of the existing building on the site will begin soon, with scheduled completion this summer, according to Whataburger.

The first Colorado restaurant will be in the InterQuest Marketplace in north Colorado Springs, with groundbreaking toward the end of the summer for a planned opening before the end of 2021.

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We'll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.”

Hiring in Colorado Springs will begin in the next few months for positions including Restaurant Manager and Operating Partner. In early fall, hiring will begin for Team Leaders and Team Members.

“A great Whataburger customer experience starts with exceptional employees, which is why our entry into Colorado Springs will begin with building a training center and recruiting caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said William Tamminga, owner of longtime franchisee BurgerWorks. “We compensate well and have a robust training program to teach the needed skills. Even without restaurant experience, leaders can succeed at our Whataburger restaurants with the right attitude and ability.”

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 800 locations across the country, according to their website.

The franchise also once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue on Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.

If Coloradans' excitement is anywhere near the levels for the opening of In-N-Out Burger's location in Aurora, the Springs could be in for some long lines on opening day.

