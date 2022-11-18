Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location.
Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.
Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to BurgerWorks’ training center and local office. The restaurant has double drive-thru lanes, digital menu boards, an open-concept dining room and an interior mural featuring Colorado Springs landmarks.
Led by operating partner Avery McCoy and director of operations Armando Alvarez, the new Whataburger employs 150 people.
Earlier this year, the Texas-based burger chain returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The first restaurants opened at 1310 Interquest Pkwy. and 6140 Dublin Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs.
Whataburger will continue its Colorado expansion with three more restaurants in the northern Colorado Springs community.
- 1105 Garden of the Gods Rd., Colorado Springs
- 702 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs
- 2495 Montebello Square Dr., Colorado Springs
Operated by the franchise group BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC, the three locations aim to open by the end of 2023.
Whataburger
“We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature customized burgers and extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality and meaningful community engagement,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC.
“We look forward to growing and serving this thriving area for many years to come.”
Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.
The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.
