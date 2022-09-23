Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant

Whataburger made its return after decades to Colorado earlier this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location.

Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando Alvarez, the new Whataburger will employ 180 local employees. Whataburger said the restaurant features a custom interior mural with notable Colorado Springs landmarks.

The Texas-based burger chain opened its first restaurant in the state in decades in February at 1310 Interquest Pkwy., also in northeast Colorado Springs.

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.

The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.

Whataburger said four additional Colorado locations will open by the end of 2023.

here's a list of people I like that don't like Whataburger: — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 15, 2022

