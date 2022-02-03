'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado

Hundreds of audience members can also win cash and prizes at the live event.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour.

The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 26 with Aiken as host. Tickets for the Denver show are on sale at AXS.com.

Aiken will also host a tour stop at Cheyenne Civic Center in Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 28.

Tour organizers said players at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes that include up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show.

Hundreds of audience members will also be able to win cash and prizes.

"I've been a part of some of America's biggest competitions, so now it's especially exciting to get to be a part of 'America's Game!' " Aiken said. "And, it's even more exciting to get to be a part of handing out the amazing prizes this time! Being able to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on tour is such an honor, and I can't wait to watch so many people win!"

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! TOUR

Thu, Sep 8 | River Center | Owensboro, KY*

Fri, Sep 9 | Fox Theatre | St. Louis, MO*

Sat, Sep 10 | Clowes Memorial Hall | Indianapolis, IN*

Tue, Sep 13 | Orpheum Theatre | Memphis, TN*

Wed, Sep 14 | Concert Hall At The BJCC | Birmingham, AL*

Thu, Sep 15 | Wilson Center | Wilmington, NC*

Fri, Sep 16 | Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino | Cherokee, NC*

Sat, Sep 17 | Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino | Cherokee, NC*

Mon, Sep 19 | Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC*

Tue, Sep 20 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA*

Wed, Sep 21 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre | Roanoke, VA*

Thu, Sep 22 | Carpenter Theater | Richmond, VA*

Fri, Sep 23 | Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA*

Sat, Sep 24 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover MD*

Sun, Sep 25 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover, MD*

Wed, Sept 28 | Knoxville Civic Auditorium | Knoxville, TN*

Thu, Sep 29 | Paramount Arts Center | Ashland, KY*

Fri, Sep 30 | Palace Theatre | Columbus, OH*

Sun, Oct 02 | Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA*

Wed, Oct 05 | Count Basie Center for the Arts | Red Bank, NJ*

Thu, Oct 06 | The Academy of Music at the Kimmel Center | Philadelphia, PA*

Fri, Oct 07 | Tilles Center for the Performing Arts | Brookville, NY*

Sat, Oct 08 | The Palace Theatre | Stamford, CT*

Sun, Oct 09 | The Bushnell – Mortensen Hall | Hartford, CT*

Tue, Oct 11 | Providence Performing Arts Center | Providence, RI*

Wed, Oct 12 | Lynn Auditorium | Lynn, MA*

Thu, Oct 13 | Merrill Auditorium | Portland, ME+

Fri, Oct 14 | Landmark Theatre | Syracuse, NY+

Sat, Oct 15 | Palace Theatre | Albany, NY+

Sun, Oct 16 | Ulster Performing Arts Center | Kingston, NY+

Tue, Oct 18 | Kodak Center Theatre | Rochester, NY+

Wed, Oct 19 | Warner Theatre | Erie, PA+

Thu, Oct 20 | Taft Theatre | Cincinnati, OH+

Fri, Oct 21 | EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall | Akron, OH+

Sat, Oct 22 | Fox Theatre | Detroit, MI+

Sun, Oct 23 | Rosemont Theatre | Rosemont, IL+

Wed, Oct 26 | Hancher Auditorium | Iowa City, IA+

Fri, Oct 28 | Cheyenne Civic Center | Cheyenne, WY+

Thu, Nov 03 | Tucson Music Hall | Tucson, AZ+

Fri, Nov 04 | Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino | Maricopa, AZ+

Sat, Nov 05 | Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino | Maricopa, AZ+

Sun, Nov 06 | Harrah’s Resort Southern California | Funner, CA+

Wed, Nov 09 | Bank of America PAC – Kavli Theatre | Thousand Oaks, CA+

Thu, Nov 10 | Saroyan Theatre | Fresno, CA+

Sat, Nov 12 | Cache Creek Casino Resort | Brooks, CA (2 shows)+

Sun, Nov 13 | Cache Creek Casino Resort | Brooks, CA+

Tue, Nov 15 | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR+

Wed, Nov 16 | Paramount Theatre | Seattle, WA+

Fri, Nov 18 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CA+

Sat, Nov 19 | The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, NV (2 Shows)+

Tue, Nov 22 | Alberta Bair Theater | Billings, MT+

Fri, Nov 25 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre | Kansas City, MO+

Sat, Nov 26 | Bellco Theatre | Denver, CO+

Sun, Nov 27 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE+

Wed, Nov 30 | Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science, Mary W. Sommervold Hall | Sioux Falls, SD*

Sat, Dec 03 | Deadwood Mountain Grand | Deadwood, SD*

Tue, Dec 06 | Overture Center for the Arts | Madison, WI*

Wed, Dec 07 | Miller High Life Theatre | Milwaukee, WI*

Thu, Dec 08 | Des Moines Civic Center | Des Moines, IA*

Fri, Dec 09 | Mystic Lake Casino - Showroom | Prior Lake, MN*

Sat, Dec 10 | Mystic Lake Casino - Showroom | Prior Lake, MN*

* denotes show with Mark L. Walberg as host

+ denotes show with Clay Aiken as host

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.