This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s hard to top these freebies on National Frozen Yogurt Day.

Well, actually, it’s really easy to top them…with fruit, candy, chocolate chips, nuts and more. Kids can create some of the weirdest and most unique concoctions, so the combinations are endless. (Gummy bears and peanut butter cups, anyone?)

Froyo fans can get their sweet tooth filled on Thursday, Feb. 6, without dishing out big bucks to treat the family. The sweet offers are valid at participating locations and limited to one per person, while supplies last.

The family-friendly shop is serving a buy-one-get-one FREE frozen yogurt with toppings, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (The free cup must be of equal or lesser value.)

There are 11 locations in Colorado – Arvada, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver (2), Lafayette, Loveland, Pueblo and Westminster (3).

The original frozen yogurt shop is swirling FREE frozen yogurt, all day. The first 6-oz. are complimentary. If you fill your cup with more, just pay for the additional ounces.

There are five locations in Colorado — Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Thornton and Westminster.

The cool shop is swirling a sweet deal — FREE frozen yogurt (5-oz. cup), from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There are four locations in Colorado – Arvada, Centennial, Denver and Littleton.

