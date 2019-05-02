This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Thanks to the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year is a bit of a moving target. This year, it begins on Tuesday, February 5 and celebrations last for as long as two weeks. 2019 marks the Year of the Pig (taken from the Chinese zodiac). Those born in 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, and 2019 have a beautiful personality and are blessed with good fortune.

Celebrations are an explosion of light and sound with fireworks, music and traditional lion dances. Never one to miss a party, Colorado will celebrate Chinese New Year will a host tons of activities and parties, some for the kiddos and others for grown-ups.

Saturday, February 9

Truong An Gifts

Saturday, February 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Chinese New Year with events all day. Opening Ceremony kids fashion show at 11:30 a.m.

Shaolin Hung Mei (Dragon Dance & Martial Arts) at noon. Tai Kung Ha (Tai Chi Performance) at 1 p.m. National Martial Arts Academy (Dragon Dance & Wushu) at 1:30 p.m. Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage (Dragon Dance & Martial Arts) at 2:45 p.m. (All kids are welcome to join and welcome in the Dragon, please dress your children in any traditional attire to participate). 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver.

Dragon and Traditional Folk Dances

Outlets at Castle Rock

Saturday, February 9, 1 p.m.

Dancers and artists from the Jasmine Flower Dance Academy will perform dragon dances and traditional folk dance in the Outlets at Castle Rock courtyard by Under Armour.

Lions Dances at Pacific Ocean Marketplace

POM Denver store

Saturday, February 9, 2:30 p.m.

The enormous Pacific Ocean Marketplace will present a Lion Dance at the Denver location (2200 W. Alameda Ave.).

Great Wall Super Buffet

Saturday, February 9, 5 p.m.

Chinese New Year celebration with dragon and lion dances. 3215 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood.

Sunday, February 10

Lions Dances at Pacific Ocean Marketplace

Sunday, February 10

POM Broomfield store, noon

POM Aurora store, 2:30 p.m.

Pacific Ocean Marketplace will present a Lion Dance and at noon at the Broomfield location (6600 W. 120th Ave.) and at 2:30 p.m. at the Aurora location (12303 E. Mississippi Ave.).



Truong An Gifts

Sunday, February 10, store hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a 2:45 p.m. Kids Fashion Show, followed at 3 p.m. with a performance by Nguyen Thieu Lion Dance Group. 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver.

Saturday, February 16

The Asian Pacific Alliance of Longmont

Silver Creek High School

Saturday, February 16, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This FREE event features an art show, food, live performances, including the Lion Dance, Taiko Drummers, Tai Chi, Kung Fu, dancers and singers. Enjoy trying your skills at a number of hands-on booths — Chinese paper cutting, Origami, Chinese brush painting, chopstick lessons, a tea ceremony and more. 4901 Nelson Rd., Longmont.

Until February 9

Outlets at Castle Rock hosts two weeks of Chinese-themed traditions and activities throughout the center. From January 28 to February 9 you can stop at the Customer Service Desk for a Red Envelope, each with an $8 gift card to any Outlets at Castle Rock Store, a number that traditionally indicates good fortune in China. Simply visit customer service, and say “Happy New Year!” to receive your card and additional center promotions. During that same time frame, Chinese New Year lanterns and decorations will be given to kids 12 and younger. By turning in their decorated lantern, youngsters receive their own red envelope with a special surprise inside.

