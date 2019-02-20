DENVER — The Denver Pop Culture Con — formerly known as Denver Comic Con — returns to the Colorado Convention Center over Memorial Day weekend.

The celebration of film, television, comics and books is set for Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

The Denver Pop Culture Con lineup is always changing and we will add to this list as more guests are announced.

For the most up-to-date lineup, head to DenverPopCultureCon.com.

Dave Bautista arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Film/TV

Melody Anderson, Flash Gordon, Dead and Buried, Manimal

Dave Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049

Jim Beaver, Supernatural, Deadwood

Justin Brinner, My Hero Academia, Seraph of the End

Clifford Chapin, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan

Colleen Clinkenbeard, One Piece, My Hero Academia

Justin Cook, Dragonball, YuYu Hakusho

Claudia Christian, Babylon 5

John Davey, Shazam! television series

John Eaves, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Gigi Edgley, Feud, The Starter Wife

Jerome Flynn, Game of Thrones, Soldier Soldier

Victor Garber, Titanic, DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Summer Glau, Firefly, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Michael Gray, Shazam! television series

Michelle Gomez, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sean Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls

Sam Jones, Flash Gordon

William Katt, The Greatest American Hero

James Lew, Luke Cage

Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Charles Martinet, Super Mario

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time, Spin City

Michael Rooker, The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy

Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville, Justice League

Jewel Slate, Firefly, The L.A. Complex

Tara Strong, Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls

Keith Tucker, Pinky & the Brain, Tutenstein

Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement, The Tick

Tom Welling, Smallville, Lucifer

Ming-Na Wen, The Joy Luck Club, ER

Tom Wilson, Back to the Future, SpongeBob SquarePants

Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange, Marco Polo

The Wolf and The Crows, Game of Thrones

Michael Rooker greets the audience at Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2016, in San Diego.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Authors

Terry Brooks, The Heritage of Shannara, The Word and Void trilogy

Cinda Williams Chima, Heir Chronicles, Seven Realms series

Delilah Dawson, Phasma, Kill the Farmboy

Alexa Donne, Brightly Burning

Sue Duff, The Weir Chronicles

Sherry Ficklin, Queen Of Someday, The Canary Club

Terri Libenson, Invisible Emmie and Positively Izzy

Frankie Love, The Mountain Man’s Babies, The Bad Boys of Las Vegas

Laurel McHargue, Waterwight series

Nathan Hale, Apocalypse Taco, Hazardous Tales

Kevin Hearne, The Iron Druid Chronicles, The Seven Kennings

Lisa Manifold, The Realm, Sisters of the Curse

Meghan Scott Molin, The Queen Con

Cindi Myers, Ice Cold Killer

Greg Neri, Tru & Nellie, When Paul Met Artie

Colleen Oakes, The Elly in Bloom series, The Wendy Darling saga

Corinne O'Flynn, Witches of Tower Hill

Lisa Brown Roberts, Spies, Lies, and Allies, The Replacement Crush

David Slavin, Dog On The Roof!

Wendy Terrien, The Rampart Guards

Carrie Vaughn, Martians Abroad, Bannerless

Cat Winters, Odd & True, The Raven's Tale

Heather Webb, Last Christmas In Paris, Rodin's Lover

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

Benedict Wong arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Comics

Allen Bellman, Captain America, Let's Play Detective

Christina Blanch, The Damnation of Charlie Wormwood

Mark Brooks, Deadpool, Ant-Man, Uncanny X-Force

Vic Carrabotta, The House on the Hill

Joe Corroney, Mission's End, The Next Generation

Greg Cupullo, Dark Knights: Metal, Spawn

Jose Delbo, Superman, Batman, Thundercats, Transformers

Brian Fyffe, Zombie Chuck

Thomas Hostler, The Bobcat saga

Andy Mangels, Wonder Woman ’77 Meets The Bionic Woman

Laura Martin, Astonishing X-Men, Serenity, Black Panther

Jim Mehsling, The Bobcat saga

Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, The Shepherd

Mark Morales, The Avengers, Justice League, X-Men

Steve Orlando, Batman, Justice League, Supergirl

Walter Ostlie, Cubicles

Patrick Thomas Parnell, Time Grunts

Evan K. Pozios, Time Grunts

Afua Richardson, Black Panther: World of Wakanda

Chip Zdarsky, Sex Criminals, Howard the Duck



The Denver Pop Culture Con lineup is always changing. For the most up-to-date 2019 lineup and a schedule of events, head to DenverPopCultureCon.com.

Tickets for the 2019 Denver Pop Culture Con are sold at DenverPopCultureCon.com/Tickets.

Patrick Warburton arrives at the premiere of Disney’s Planes: Fire & Rescue on July 15, 2014, in Los Angeles.

John Shearer/Invision for Coco Joy Kids/AP Images

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS