DENVER — The Denver Pop Culture Con — formerly known as Denver Comic Con — returns to the Colorado Convention Center over Memorial Day weekend.
The celebration of film, television, comics and books is set for Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.
The Denver Pop Culture Con lineup is always changing and we will add to this list as more guests are announced.
For the most up-to-date lineup, head to DenverPopCultureCon.com.
Film/TV
- Melody Anderson, Flash Gordon, Dead and Buried, Manimal
- Dave Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049
- Jim Beaver, Supernatural, Deadwood
- Justin Brinner, My Hero Academia, Seraph of the End
- Clifford Chapin, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan
- Colleen Clinkenbeard, One Piece, My Hero Academia
- Justin Cook, Dragonball, YuYu Hakusho
- Claudia Christian, Babylon 5
- John Davey, Shazam! television series
- John Eaves, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Gigi Edgley, Feud, The Starter Wife
- Jerome Flynn, Game of Thrones, Soldier Soldier
- Victor Garber, Titanic, DC's Legends of Tomorrow
- Summer Glau, Firefly, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
- Michael Gray, Shazam! television series
- Michelle Gomez, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Sean Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls
- Sam Jones, Flash Gordon
- William Katt, The Greatest American Hero
- James Lew, Luke Cage
- Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Charles Martinet, Super Mario
- Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time, Spin City
- Michael Rooker, The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville, Justice League
- Jewel Slate, Firefly, The L.A. Complex
- Tara Strong, Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls
- Keith Tucker, Pinky & the Brain, Tutenstein
- Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement, The Tick
- Tom Welling, Smallville, Lucifer
- Ming-Na Wen, The Joy Luck Club, ER
- Tom Wilson, Back to the Future, SpongeBob SquarePants
- Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange, Marco Polo
- The Wolf and The Crows, Game of Thrones
Authors
- Terry Brooks, The Heritage of Shannara, The Word and Void trilogy
- Cinda Williams Chima, Heir Chronicles, Seven Realms series
- Delilah Dawson, Phasma, Kill the Farmboy
- Alexa Donne, Brightly Burning
- Sue Duff, The Weir Chronicles
- Sherry Ficklin, Queen Of Someday, The Canary Club
- Terri Libenson, Invisible Emmie and Positively Izzy
- Frankie Love, The Mountain Man’s Babies, The Bad Boys of Las Vegas
- Laurel McHargue, Waterwight series
- Nathan Hale, Apocalypse Taco, Hazardous Tales
- Kevin Hearne, The Iron Druid Chronicles, The Seven Kennings
- Lisa Manifold, The Realm, Sisters of the Curse
- Meghan Scott Molin, The Queen Con
- Cindi Myers, Ice Cold Killer
- Greg Neri, Tru & Nellie, When Paul Met Artie
- Colleen Oakes, The Elly in Bloom series, The Wendy Darling saga
- Corinne O'Flynn, Witches of Tower Hill
- Lisa Brown Roberts, Spies, Lies, and Allies, The Replacement Crush
- David Slavin, Dog On The Roof!
- Wendy Terrien, The Rampart Guards
- Carrie Vaughn, Martians Abroad, Bannerless
- Cat Winters, Odd & True, The Raven's Tale
- Heather Webb, Last Christmas In Paris, Rodin's Lover
Comics
- Allen Bellman, Captain America, Let's Play Detective
- Christina Blanch, The Damnation of Charlie Wormwood
- Mark Brooks, Deadpool, Ant-Man, Uncanny X-Force
- Vic Carrabotta, The House on the Hill
- Joe Corroney, Mission's End, The Next Generation
- Greg Cupullo, Dark Knights: Metal, Spawn
- Jose Delbo, Superman, Batman, Thundercats, Transformers
- Brian Fyffe, Zombie Chuck
- Thomas Hostler, The Bobcat saga
- Andy Mangels, Wonder Woman ’77 Meets The Bionic Woman
- Laura Martin, Astonishing X-Men, Serenity, Black Panther
- Jim Mehsling, The Bobcat saga
- Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, The Shepherd
- Mark Morales, The Avengers, Justice League, X-Men
- Steve Orlando, Batman, Justice League, Supergirl
- Walter Ostlie, Cubicles
- Patrick Thomas Parnell, Time Grunts
- Evan K. Pozios, Time Grunts
- Afua Richardson, Black Panther: World of Wakanda
- Chip Zdarsky, Sex Criminals, Howard the Duck
The Denver Pop Culture Con lineup is always changing. For the most up-to-date 2019 lineup and a schedule of events, head to DenverPopCultureCon.com.
Tickets for the 2019 Denver Pop Culture Con are sold at DenverPopCultureCon.com/Tickets.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS