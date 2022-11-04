x
Hot dog! Wienermobile arrives in Colorado this weekend

If you 'relish' the chance to 'meat' an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is back in Colorado this weekend.

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced.

Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances in Castle Rock, Idaho Springs and Parker to share its mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

The vehicle was first created by Carl Mayer in 1936 and has been delighting the nation ever since. The Wienermobile coming to Colorado is one of six Wienermobiles touring the United States.

Friday, Nov. 4

  • King Soopers
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 5544 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock 

Saturday, Nov. 5

  • Pumpkin Smash
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 101 East Idaho Springs Road, Idaho Springs

Sunday, Nov. 6

  • King Soopers
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 17761 Cottonwood Drive, Parker

> Above video: Wienermobile visits 9NEWS in 2019.

> Spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Share with 'Near Me' on the 9NEWS app.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

1 / 12
9NEWS
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spotted at Denver International Airport in 2017.

