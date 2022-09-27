Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is back in Colorado this weekend.

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced.

Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances in Denver and Empire to share its mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

The vehicle was first created by Carl Mayer in 1936 and has been delighting the nation ever since.

The Wienermobile coming to Colorado is one of six Wienermobiles touring the United States.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Parker Palooza

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2644 Alvarado Road, Empire, CO

Dog and kid-friendly event with live music, food, drinks and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Yum Yum's Hotdog Ice Cream Hotdog Party

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2423 S. Downing St., Denver, CO

Live music, face painting, ice cream and an Oscar Mayer grill out.

