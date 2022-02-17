Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives in Colorado

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels is back in Colorado this weekend.

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced.

Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the Wienermobile will be making appearances at four Denver-area King Soopers locations from Thursday through Sunday.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels has scheduled appearances in Aurora, Arvada and Broomfield to share its mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

Thursday, Feb. 17

King Soopers Aurora

25701 East Smoky Hill Road

Smoky Hill Road and Arapahoe Road

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

King Soopers Aurora

15250 East Mississippi Avenue

Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

King Soopers Broomfield

2355 West 136th Avenue

136th Avenue and Zuni Street

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

King Soopers Arvada

14967 Candelas Parkway

Candelas Parkway and Indiana Street

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vehicle was first created by Carl Mayer in 1936 and has been delighting the nation ever since.

The Wienermobile coming to Colorado is one of six Wienermobiles touring the United States.

> Above video: Wienermobile visits 9NEWS in 2019.

