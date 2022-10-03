'Winnie the Pooh' stage musical coming to Denver

The musical is inspired by the books by A. A. Milne and classic Disney featurettes.

DENVER — Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger will be celebrated in a stage musical coming to Colorado.

"Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation" will hold a limited engagement at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The stage adaptation, which opened in New York City in 2021, is a celebration of Winnie the Pooh for families of all ages. The production was created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages," Rockefeller said. "We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood across the United States so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production."

With an original score from Nate Edmondson, the show also features some of the songs written for Disney animated features from the Sherman Brothers, including "Winnie the Pooh," "The Blustery Day," "The Wonderful Thing About Tigger’s," and "Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce."

Tickets start at $30 (plus applicable service fees) and are on sale now at newmancenterpresents.com, winniethepoohshow.com or 303-871-7720.

