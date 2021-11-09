Amtrak Winter Park Express returns

The ski train will offer weekend service between Union Station and Winter Park beginning in January.

DENVER — Winter Park Resort's ski train will return for weekend service, starting January 14, 2021, the resort announced on Tuesday.

Amtrak's Winter Park Express will run each Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning the weekend of January 14 and running through the weekend of April 1, according to a release from Winter Park.

One-way trips on the train begin at $29 for adults and $14.50 for kids ages 2-12.

> Video above is from a 9NEWS on September 2020, when train service was suspended.

Riders will be allowed to bring their skis and snowboards as a carry-on for no additional charge, Winter Park said.

Tickets between Union Station and Winter Park are on sale and can be purchased on Amtrak's website.

The train is scheduled to depart from Denver at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at the resort at 9:00 a.m.

Trains departing the resort leave at 4:30 p.m. and arrive back in Denver at 6:30 p.m.

