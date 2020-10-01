DENVER — The Winter Park Express train has returned for the 2020 season with expanded service for those hoping to hit the slopes while avoiding mountain traffic.

The weekend train service from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park Resort kicked off Friday morning and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through March 29, 2020.

Trips leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park at 9 a.m. Departures back leave at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Denver by 6:40 p.m.

One way tickets start at $29 per person.

"With one-way tickets, passengers have flexibility to make it a weekend trip, leaving Friday morning and returning Sunday evening, or travelers can make it an easy day excursion, departing and returning on the same day," said Winter Park Resort in a news release.

The idea behind the train is for passengers to ditch the heavy ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40 by enjoying a comfortable and scenic ride to the slopes by train.

Tickets for the Winter Park Express can be purchased at this link.

After receiving more than 40 inches of fresh snow in October, Winter Park kicked off the earliest season in its 80 year history on Nov. 2.

With a base elevation of 9,000 feet and a 3,060-foot vertical rise, the resort offers more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain with 21 chairlifts.

RELATED: Scooby-Doo themed snowcat grooms slopes near Copper Mountain

RELATED: 9Adventures: How a team of volunteers is breathing life into an abandoned ski area

RELATED: Why it gets so cold in South Park

RELATED: A look at Colorado ski resorts' upgrades for the 2019-20 season

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS