Winter Park breaks ground on new transit center

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the start of construction on the new Winter Park Regional Transit Center.

The Town of Winter Park and transit operator The Lift said the new building will provide a center for operations and maintenance of The Lift's fleet of 27 vehicles, providing protection for the buses while also ensuring safety for operators, maintenance workers, and riders.

The 36,900-square-foot building is to be built on 12 acres off County Road leased from Grand County.

The Town of Winter Park said the new facility will also result in more consistent and reliable services and allow for growth in the future.

"The construction of this facility will allow our transit system to better serve our residents and visitors," said Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos. "It will also allow us to begin planning for the expansion of bus service to other parts of Grand County."

Winter Park officials said, as of 2022, the town has received over $14 million in grant funding from state and federal sources to build the new facility and has planned to finance $7 million which provides funds for Phase 1 of construction.

"This facility has been needed since operations began and allows the system to move to the next level of maintenance and service," said Interim Transit Manager Michael Koch.

"This also opens opportunities for the system to plan for the electrification of the fleet. By providing appropriately sized maintenance spaces, washing facilities, and a modern administrative space, we can offer a higher level of reliability and consistency in service to our riders while providing a workplace that our staff can take pride in."

