Colorado ski resort voted best in North America

USA Today readers voted for the resort over 19 others nominated for the coveted title.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has been named the best ski resort in North America by readers of USA Today.

Winter Park Resort beat out 19 other nominated North American resorts for the coveted title.

This is the third time that Winter Park has won the honor from USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"USA Today readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time at Winter Park, no matter what adventure they choose," said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort vice president of marketing. "Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite."

The 20 ski resort nominees for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards were curated by the newspaper's ski and travel experts before voting opened to readers for a month of public voting.

Winter Park Resort is located south of Fraser, Colorado, about 66 miles from Denver.

