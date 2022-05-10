20 Colorado brewers win 22 awards at World Beer Cup

Colorado's craft beer industry continues to shine on the world stage.

DENVER — Nearly two dozen awards at the 2022 World Beer Cup were awarded to Colorado breweries.

Twenty Colorado breweries received a total of 22 awards at the ceremony in Minneapolis on May 5.

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) said the World Beer Cup evaluates beers from around the world, recognizing the most outstanding brewers and beers in 103 beer-style categories.

"There has been a consistency in medals with awards going to multiple breweries for multiple years," said CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. "The State of Craft Beer continues to show up at these awards which just goes to show the caliber and innovation from our member breweries."

Presented by the Brewers Association, the World Beer Cup has been held biennially since 1996, to celebrate the art and science of brewing by recognizing outstanding achievement.

“Congratulations to all of our member breweries, so many of which are celebrating with their first World Beer Cup award!” said Adelson.

12Degree Brewing

"Cactus Juice"

Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse bronze

Amalgam Brewing Company

"Table 44"

Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer gold

Barquentine Brewing Company

"Sloans Lake Yacht Club"

Belgian-Style Table Beer or Belgian-Style Session Ale silver

Bootstrap Brewing

"Wreak Havoc"

Strong red ale bronze

Cannonball Creek Brewing Company

"Trump Hands"

Session India Pale Ale gold

CODA Brewing Co.

"Wallonian Dreams"

Brett beer bronze

Denver Beer Co.

"Graham Cracker Porter"

Specialty beer

El Rancho Brewing

"Cerveza del Rancho"

American-Style Cream Ale silver

Empourium Brewing Company

"Atari's Lantern"

American-Style Lager bronze

Funkwerks

"Oud Bruin"

Belgian-Style Sour Ale silver

Goat Patch Brewing Company

"It Takes a Tribe Red Ale"

Scottish-style ale silver

Gruvi

"Golden Lager"

Non-alcohol beer gold

Joyride Brewing Company

"Ice Cutter Kölsch"

German-Style Koelsch gold

Launch Pad Brewery

"Peacekeepr" Session Beer silver

"Pumpkin Paddy" Pumpkin beer bronze



Little Dry Creek Brewery

"Lucky 13 Oktoberfest"

Dortmunder/Export or German-Style Oktoberfest silver

Ratio Beerworks

"Dear You" American-Belgo-Style Ale silver

"Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard" Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout bronze



Station 26 Brewing

"Swift Half"

Session beer gold

Vail Brewing

"Dark Necessities"

Brown porter

Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project

"Angry Banjo"

Historical beer bronze

Funkwerks has the longest active streak of any Colorado brewery winning an award for the fourth World Beer Cup in a row.

For the full list of 2022 World Beer Cup award winners, visit WorldBeerCup.org.

