Joey Chestnut to compete at World Slopper-Eating Championship in Colorado

Sloppers consist of 1/2 lb. of Colorado beef topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun which is smothered in Pueblo green chile.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Major League Eating (MLE) has announced the World Slopper-Eating Championship will return to the Colorado State Fair over Labor Day weekend.

The second annual World Slopper-Eating Championship, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m., will not be open to the public but will be available to viewed live at ColoradoStateFair.com.

The Sept. 5 championship will feature a total of up to eight of the nation's top-ranked eaters who will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can. A winner will be determined based on the most sloppers eaten within the sanctioned competition time, according to MLE.

Number-one-ranked MLE competitive eater Joey Chestnut will faceoff with defending Slopper-Eating Champion Darron Breeden.

Sloppers consist of 1/2 pound of Colorado beef topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun which is smothered in Pueblo green chile. The World Slopper-Eating Championship takes place on Pueblo Chile Day.

“Major League Eating is proud to return to the Colorado State Fair for the second annual installment of this tremendous event,” said Sam Barclay, emcee at MLE. “The Fair is an example of resilience during a difficult time, and stands as the true spiritual home of slopper eating. The world’s greatest eaters will come hungrier than ever before."

At last year's competition, Darron Breeden, the number-four-ranked competitive eater in the world, set a world record in the slopper-eating division after eating 28.25 sloppers in eight minutes.

Chestnut will be making his slopper debut in Pueblo.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Major League Eating for a second consecutive year to bring the Slopper-Eating Championship back to the Colorado State Fair,” said Scott Stoller, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We fully expect there to be a large virtual audience and encourage everyone to watch from the place that makes them feel most comfortable.”

While MLE fans watch at home at ColoradoStateFair.com, competitors will undergo temperature checks and strict social distancing of six feet of distance between each competitor will be enforced.

