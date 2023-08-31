Top eaters return to Colorado for slopper-eating championship

The slopper consists of a quarter-pound of ground beef, topped with cheese, served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The country's top-ranked competitive eaters will return to Colorado this Labor Day weekend.

The World Slopper Eating Championship returns for a fifth year at the Colorado State Fair at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Major League Eating (MLE) will host the championship where eaters will attempt to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.

Colorado beef sloppers consist of a quarter-pound of Colorado ground beef, topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile.

Eaters will have 8 minutes to consume as many sloppers as possible, and the eater who consumes the most sloppers within the competition wins.



At last year's competition, Geoffrey Esper, the No. 2-ranked eater in the world, ate 33 sloppers, falling just short of his own record of 37.5 sloppers. This year, Esper faces competition from some of Major League Eating’s top-ranked competitive eaters.

“The slopper is a beloved Pueblo delicacy and signature dish of the American West,” said Sam Barclay, event host at Major League Eating. “We are confident that a new world record will be set at this year’s contest."

“The Annual World Slopper Eating Championship is a signature event at the Colorado State Fair,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We look forward to seeing an exciting battle to determine who takes the title of slopper-eating champion.”

