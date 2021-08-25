World's top eaters return to Colorado for World Slopper-Eating Championship

Sloppers consist of 1/4 lb. of Colorado beef topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun which is smothered in Pueblo green chile.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Major League Eating (MLE) has announced the World Slopper-Eating Championship will return to the Colorado State Fair over Labor Day weekend.

The third annual World Slopper-Eating Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 and will be open to an in-person audience at the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fair at 1 p.m.

The championship, which takes place on Pueblo Chile Day, will feature the nation's top-ranked eaters who will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can. A winner will be determined based on the most sloppers eaten within the sanctioned competition time, according to MLE.

A Pueblo staple, each slopper is ¼ lb and made with Colorado beef — representing the largest segment of Colorado agriculture — topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile.

“Major League Eating is pleased to sanction the Colorado State Fair’s third annual installment of this tremendous event,” said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. “We are excited that the fair, an example of resilience during a difficult time, will be held in front of a live audience this year. The world’s greatest eaters will come hungrier than ever before."

At the 2020 competition, No. 2-ranked eater Geoffrey Esper ate 37.5 sloppers to seize the title over top-ranked eater Joey Chestnut. This year, Esper will take on Darron Breeden, the 2019 champion and No. 3-ranked eater in the world, among others.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Major League Eating for a third consecutive year to bring the Slopper-Eating Championship back to the Colorado State Fair,” said Scott Stoller, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We are especially looking forward to the energy of an in-person audience after hosting last year’s event virtually in response to the pandemic.”

