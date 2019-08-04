DENVER — Fresh off of a record-breaking WrestleMania Sunday night, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced a live event in Denver this summer.

"WWE Live" will be held at Pepsi Center on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The house show will feature Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, The New Day, Rey Mysterio and more.

Tickets for the Denver event will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com and by phone at 866-461-6556.

