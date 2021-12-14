WWE Monday Night Raw returning to Colorado

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice!
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its return to Colorado.
"WWE Monday Night Raw" will be held at Denver's Ball Arena on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Randy Orton and Riddle are among the wrestling stars currently scheduled to appear.
"Raw" tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and BallArena.com. Tickets start at $20.
WWE's WrestleMania 38 will be held at Dallas' AT&T Stadium in 2022 over two-nights on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.
