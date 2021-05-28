x
WWE's first live tour in a year is coming to Colorado

WWE has announced a 25-date summer tour, the first time fans have been allowed since last March.

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice!

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its return to live event touring with a 25-date schedule through Labor Day.

The live tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 22. 

WWE announced that "SummerSlam" will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from a "summer destination location." The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on 9NEWS next Saturday, June 5.

The Colorado tour stop will be a "WWE Supershow" on the day after "SummerSlam."

Tickets for the live events including the show at Ball Arena go on sale Friday, June 11 at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE has been without live fans since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Credit: Associated Press

WWE Live Tour 2021

  • Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Houston
  • Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Fort Worth
  • Monday, July 19: Raw – Dallas
  • Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Cleveland
  • Saturday, July 24: Supershow – Pittsburgh
  • Sunday, July 25: Supershow – Louisville, Ky.
  • Monday, July 26: Raw – Kansas City
  • Friday, July 30: SmackDown – =Minneapolis
  • Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Milwaukee
  • Sunday, August 1: Supershow –Detroit
  • Monday, August 2: Raw – Chicago
  • Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Tampa, Fla.
  • Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Gainesville, Fla.
  • Monday, August 9: Raw –Orlando, Fla.
  • Friday, August 13: SmackDown – Tulsa, Okla.
  • Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Charlotte, N.C.
  • Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Columbia, S.C.
  • Monday, August 16: Raw –San Antonio
  • Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix
  • Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam
  • Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver
  • Monday, August 23: Raw – San Diego
  • Friday, August 27: SmackDown – North Little Rock, Ark.
  • Monday, August 30: Raw – Oklahoma City
  • Friday, September 3: SmackDown – Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Monday, September 6: Raw – Miami

