WWE's first live tour in a year is coming to Colorado

WWE has announced a 25-date summer tour, the first time fans have been allowed since last March.

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice!

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its return to live event touring with a 25-date schedule through Labor Day.

The live tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 22.

WWE announced that "SummerSlam" will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from a "summer destination location." The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on 9NEWS next Saturday, June 5.

The Colorado tour stop will be a "WWE Supershow" on the day after "SummerSlam."

Tickets for the live events including the show at Ball Arena go on sale Friday, June 11 at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE has been without live fans since the pandemic began in March 2020.

WWE Live Tour 2021

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – Dallas

Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Cleveland

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – Louisville, Ky.

Monday, July 26: Raw – Kansas City

Friday, July 30: SmackDown – =Minneapolis

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow –Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw –Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw –San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – Miami

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.