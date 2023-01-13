WWE announces Colorado return

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins are among the Superstars headed to Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to the Centennial State in 2023.

WWE will hold a "Road to WrestleMania" live show at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, March 26.

The Colorado event will feature appearances by WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, The Usos and more.

The wrestling show will take place just days before WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Ball Arena tour stop go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at Ticketmaster.com starting at $20. A presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.