X Games Aspen welcoming back fans to Buttermilk Mountain

Winter athletes will compete at Buttermilk Mountain two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics.

ASPEN, Colo. — X Games Aspen 2022 is welcoming fans back to Buttermilk Mountain after the event was closed to the public last year.

The annual winter sports competition returns to Aspen from Friday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 23. The competitions and fan festival at Buttermilk Mountain are free and open to the public with full proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

The X Fest area will feature sponsor activations, live DJ performances, athlete meet and greets, giveaways and more. Each day, TJ Mizell will provide a soundtrack for the X Fest, with help from host Hannah Rad.

Spectators local to Colorado are encouraged to download the MyColorado app and utilize the Colorado Digitial ID to show proof of vaccination.

In addition to X Fest, fans can interact with X Games Aspen throughout the week through a collaboration on several events with Aspen Gay Ski Week and nightly concerts at Belly Up for X Games Music Week.

The Winter Olympics are set to begin two weeks after the X Games on Thursday, Feb. 3.

🚨 10 Days Out 🚨⁠@JamieAsnow ❌ #XGames Aspen 2022

⠀⠀⠀

Watch Jamie compete in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air — Jan. 21-22.

⠀⠀⠀⠀

Fans welcome — event is FREE!

Full Invite List, Schedule & FAQ

👉🖱 https://t.co/OocTD5SgXT pic.twitter.com/169Kkpuq9x — X Games (@XGames) January 11, 2022

