6666 Ranch Rodeo team coming to Colorado

The 6666 Ranch was established in 1870 and spans over 260,000 acres.

HUGO, Colo. — Some of the contestants at this year's Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo may look familiar to "Yellowstone" fans.

The legendary 6666 Ranch Rodeo team from Texas will be among the teams competing at the 22nd annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo in Lincoln County.

Held Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo features working ranch cowboys from across the region competing for the right to go to the WRCA World Championships in Amarillo, Texas.

Following the rodeo, the event will feature a country music concert by Randall King at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Other events include a top hand contest, youth ranch rodeo, Jeremiah Ward Memorial Open bronc riding, chuck wagon meal, and Western trade show.

Texas' 6666 Ranch (Four Sixes) was established in 1870 and spans over 260,000 acres, so large that it stretches into four counties, making it one of the largest ranches in the Lone Star state. The ranch has been featured on the television series "Yellowstone."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.