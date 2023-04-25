Yoga on the Rocks returning for an 11th year

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado yogis can once again do a downward dog in one of the most beautiful settings in the state.
Yoga on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks this summer.
Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. This is the 11th time the series has been held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Bilingual sessions, led in both Spanish and English, will also return this summer.
SnowShape Winter Fitness Series is coming back for its fifth season with sessions in September and October, getting winter sports enthusiasts in-shape for the winter ski and snowboard season.
Tickets for all fitness events go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
“It’s not officially summer in Colorado until yogis are doing downward dog at sunrise, and sunset brings up a film favorite,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “We couldn’t be happier to announce the return of these popular series, all of which regularly sell out and are one Colorado’s most unique experiences.”
Yoga on the Rocks Schedule
- Session 1: June 3, 10, 17, 24
- Presented by The River Yoga
- Session 2: July 8 (bilingual), 15
- Presented by Buffalo + Sparrow
- Session 3: July 22, 29 (bilingual), Aug. 5, 13
- Presented by TruFusion
All sessions from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Schedule
- Sept. 16
- Sept. 23,
- Sept. 30
- Oct. 7
Film on the Rocks is returning for a 24th edition with a lineup of movies planned for a full amphitheater schedule, Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues announced Tuesday.
"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" begins the summer film series on Monday, June 12, screening under the stars at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
