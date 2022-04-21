Here's the 2022 Yoga on the Rocks schedule

Yoga on the Rocks will celebrate its 10th season in 2022 with new bilingual sessions.

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado yogis can once again do a downward dog in one of the most beautiful settings in the state.

Yoga on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks this summer.

Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. This is the 10th time the series has been held at Red Rocks.

New this year is the addition of two bilingual sessions, one led by partner Buffalo + Sparrow Yoga Collective and another by TruFusion.

“Fans get a much different perspective of Red Rocks doing a downward dog at dawn,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman. “These events have sold out for a decade and it’s one of Colorado’s most unique experiences.”

The SnowShape Winter Fitness series will also return for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October that prepares participants for the winter ski and board season.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 22. For instructor names, details and more information, redrocksonline.com for more information.

Yoga on the Rocks Schedule

Session 1: June 4, 11, 18, 25 (presented by The River Yoga)

Session 2: July 9 (bilingual), 16 (presented by Buffalo + Sparrow)

Session 3: July 23, 30, Aug. 6 (bilingual), 13 (presented by TruFusion)

Season Pass: $150

Five Pack: $80

Single Session: $17

All sessions from 7-8 a.m.

SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Schedule

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8

Four Pack: $64

Single Session: $17

All sessions from 8-9 a.m.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

