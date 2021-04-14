Yoga on the Rocks coming back this June, July

Attendees will be required to wear masks and distance from others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado yogis can once again do a downward dog in one of the most beautiful settings in the state this summer.

Yoga on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks this June and July.

Classes are at 7 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday morning starting on June 5 and running through Aug. 1.

Tickets, which go on sale April 16, are $17 and must be bought in advance. From each ticket sale, $1 will be donated to the Love Your Brain Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people affected by traumatic brain injury.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current rules state that everyone who attends must wear a mask, and distancing guidelines will be followed.

Attendees should also bring their own yoga mat and a water bottle.

The classes are led by instructors with The River Yoga. You can see the list of instructors here.

Red Rocks received permission to open at a 2,500 capacity beginning the third week of April, with the potential to allow more people at shows should COVID-19 conditions improve.

The Film on the Rocks Summer Series will also return in 2021 with a schedule that combines the drive-in program introduced last summer and a limited run of in-amphitheatre shows, organizers announced Wednesday.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.