DENVER — The Final Four in Colorado Madness has been set, and given that the internet is the internet, people have a lot of emotions about it/are very angry at our commissioner/are screaming #fakenews.

This comes after a week of intense Instagram voting, and the state's collective fingers are sore from intense screen swiping. But an end is nigh.

The top 32 Colorado items have now been narrowed to just four, and the competitors in the championship will be decided at 4 p.m. on Monday. You can weigh in via the 9NEWSDenver Instagram story.

Not on Instagram? Join! It’s full of pretty pictures and you don’t have to learn about your obscure relatives’ political leanings. It’s a win-win!

See your updated bracket below:

Without any further ado, here are the two Final Four matchups:

The Stanley Hotel vs. Dogs

Allison Sylte, KUSA

“What do dogs have to do with Colorado? Other states have dogs.” – Someone on Facebook

“Only Red Rocks and the Stanley are uniquely Colorado. What a weird bracket.” – Another person on Facebook

The road to the Final Four has been easy for dogs, perhaps due to how adorable they are. And as your Colorado Madness commissioner, Colorado native, and sole member of the selection committee, I would say that while man’s best friend is everywhere (thank God), Coloradans love their dogs more than the average folks. After all, you can’t go to a brewery without a greeting from a few fluffy canines, and they basically come with Subarus (which were surprisingly knocked out in the Sweet 16th).

With that being said, the competitor, the Stanley Hotel, truly is uniquely Colorado. Folks in the Centennial State love this admittedly creepy place, and while the scenic backdrop might bring them to the hotel, it’s the Stephen King references that make them stay. The road to the Final Four has not been easy for the Stanley Hotel, which narrowly beat the Big Blue Bear by one point in the Elite 8. Before that, it sailed through matchups against Denver International Airport and I-25.

Will Colorado prove to be more dog-friendly than other states? Or will brackets be busted everywhere as the Stanley Hotel sails into the championship?

You can’t complain unless you vote!

Red Rocks vs. Craft Beer

Allison Sylte, KUSA

“I’m still curious how Red Rocks is so popular. I swear the Red Rocks folks are a cult.” – a person on Instagram who may have never been to Red Rocks

“If craft beer beats Red Rocks I’m unfollowing your page.” – a guy on Facebook

“Craft beer will win because of the Demographic who’s voting: Instagram users.” – someone on Facebook

This is a choice that could haunt many Coloradans: our favorite music venue, or one of our favorite things to imbibe at that music venue? This is maybe where I specify that marijuana did not make the bracket because it chose to skip the tournament to prepare for the state’s equivalent of the NBA draft.

Red Rocks, an early favorite, has sailed into the Final Four, easily defeating Coors Field, Peyton Manning himself, and finally green chili for this prestigious honor. But it’s not like craft beer has been a pushover in the tournament, with hard wins over Coors, Colfax and Dinger to propel it closer to victory.

The question now is whether Red Rocks will lose its cool against a stronger competitor, or if it will continue its momentum in the championship.

Again, voting is open on Instagram until 4 p.m. on Monday. Your commissioner is currently working on a consolation round for early losers who are now getting late-tournament love from the enthusiastic public.

Stay tuned! And remember to vote!

