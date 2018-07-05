Large-scale changes that included implementing a permit system and shuttle service at Hanging Lake will not be coming to the popular hiking destination for another year.

On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service announced the Hanging Lake Management Plan will begin in the spring of 2019.

Until then, they will continue monitoring the parking lot the same way they do now.

The proposed plan will implement a daily capacity of 615 visitors per day, year-round, through a fee-based reservation or permit system.

Also, a shuttle will be used to manage to the daily capacity during peak season (May 1 through Oct. 31).

According to Monday's release, the forest service still needs to finalize the plan and find a provider for both the permit reservation system and shuttle service.

Hanging Lake is distinctive not only for its beauty, but for its geological composition: a large and rare example of a travertine deposition lake and hanging garden plant community.

High use visitation at the Hanging Lake area over the last decade has resulted in damage to the area’s sensitive vegetation, historic resources and infrastructure within the area.

Specific implementation details such as cost, timing and how to obtain a permit/reservation will be determined once a provider is selected.

