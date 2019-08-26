DENVER — Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend event returns to Denver's Civic Center Park from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Over 500,000 people are expected to attend the 36th annual A Taste of Colorado – a three-day family-friendly festival filled with music, food, shopping and an overall good time.

The event is free to attend, but if you want to try out the food or get a beverage, you’ll need to buy tickets at one of the many booths inside the festival.

Since navigating the event can be overwhelming, we put together this handy guide to help you get started.

A music-filled weekend

One the major draws of Taste of Colorado is the variety of free musical acts who perform throughout the weekend.

Three stages will feature dozens of musical acts from a variety of genres – so everyone should be able to find something they like.

A Taste of Colorado 2019 Main Stage Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31

KC and the Sunshine Band

Kool & the Gang

Grand Funk Railroad

VOA

Smokin'

6035 — Ultimate Rock Classic Tribute Band

Sunday, Sept. 1

Dwight Yoakam

LOCASH

Cassadee Pope

Whiskey Road

The Wyatts

Monday, Sept. 2

Scott Stapp: Voice of Creed

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Taylor Dayne

Freddy Jones Band

Anavrin's Day

What's New?

The 2019 A Taste of Colorado features an expanded Kids Zone with fun games, activities and interactive experiences just for kids. There will also be a baby changing and nursing station.

There's also an all-new mobile app available on iOS and Android to help you find concert, traffic and food information.

Festival hours in 2019:

Saturday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can be a VIP

Admission to A Taste of Colorado is free, but guests can purchase Capitol VIP Experience for a more exclusive festival experience.

Tickets include access to a main-stage viewing deck, air-conditioned indoor lounge, multiple bars inside and out, unique food and beverage offerings, and private restrooms.

Capitol VIP Experience tickets will be sold at AXS.com.

Try the grub

Anyone spending a day at A Taste of Colorado would be remiss not to try the food. More than 50 local food trucks and restaurants will be offering up tasty dishes from small plates to full meals.

You can also take your pick from a selection of beer, wine and cocktails that’ll be sold at the park.

You can download the official festival mobile app to find a complete list of restaurant locations and menu offerings.

Shop around

More than 200 booths will be set up at Civic Center – creating an Arts & Crafts Marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts to jewelry and special products made by Colorado artisans.

Those looking to knock out some holiday shopping ahead will have no shortage of options.

Keep the kids entertained

Known as a family-friendly event, it’s fitting that there would be activities for kids to enjoy during the festival.

Enter the South Platte KidZone, a designated area offering free activities for children. This includes inflatables, games, entertainment, obstacle course, laser tag, crafts, magicians, a music sound station and comedy.

There will also be special kid-friendly food vendors.

Know before you go

With an event of this scale, it makes sense that crews would need to close a few roads to prepare for the influx of people packing the park.

Organizers put together a schedule of street closures and detours. All streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

For additional tips on getting to Civic Center Park, click here.

You can find more information about Taste of Colorado at ATasteofColorado.com.

