Ziggi's begins fall menu with pumpkin drinks, bakery treats

Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee has more than three dozen locations across the state.

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Ziggi's Coffee.

The Colorado-based company has launched its pumpkin-packed lineup of fall treats, drinks and snacks.

Ziggi's Coffee, which operates more than three dozen stores in Colorado, will offer a pumpkin spice latte, spicy pumpkin chai, cinnamon roll cake pop, chocolate chip pumpkin bread and gluten-free pumpkin bread this season.

"We are excited for our customers to try our Spicy Pumpkin Chai," said Dani Wanner, Ziggi’s VP of Operations.

"This beverage was specially crafted to bring out the unique spices in our Spicy Chai when paired with our creamy pumpkin flavor. Fall is all about feeling warm, cozy and comforted, and here at Ziggi’s, you can feel that with every product in our fall lineup."

Ziggi's Coffee fall menu

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Spicy Pumpkin Chai

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread & Gluten-free Pumpkin Bread

Cinnamon Roll Cake Pop

Founded in 2004, Ziggi's Coffee operates stores in Colorado, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, and Utah. Ziggi's has 55 locations nationwide and has 120 stores in development.

