Ziggi's begins fall menu with pumpkin drinks, bakery treats

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Ziggi's Coffee.
The Colorado-based company has launched its pumpkin-packed lineup of fall treats, drinks and snacks.
Ziggi's Coffee, which operates more than three dozen stores in Colorado, will offer a pumpkin spice latte, spicy pumpkin chai, cinnamon roll cake pop, chocolate chip pumpkin bread and gluten-free pumpkin bread this season.
"We are excited for our customers to try our Spicy Pumpkin Chai," said Dani Wanner, Ziggi’s VP of Operations.
"This beverage was specially crafted to bring out the unique spices in our Spicy Chai when paired with our creamy pumpkin flavor. Fall is all about feeling warm, cozy and comforted, and here at Ziggi’s, you can feel that with every product in our fall lineup."
Ziggi's Coffee fall menu
- Pumpkin Pie Latte
- Spicy Pumpkin Chai
- Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread & Gluten-free Pumpkin Bread
- Cinnamon Roll Cake Pop
Founded in 2004, Ziggi's Coffee operates stores in Colorado, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, and Utah. Ziggi's has 55 locations nationwide and has 120 stores in development.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.