ZZ Top announces Colorado amphitheater concert

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is synonymous with beards, hotrod cars and spinning guitars.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — ZZ Top has added another Colorado concert to their 2023 touring schedule.

The rock and roll legends will play Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Tickets for the Western Slope performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The performance will come one day after the band's previously announced concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Monday, Aug. 7. Tickets are on sale for this performance at AXS.com.

Formed in 1969, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. ZZ Top bassist and co-founder Dusty Hill died in July 2021 at 72.

