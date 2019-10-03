SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — When a young bull moose falls into a 5-foot deep window well overnight, who ya gonna call? That's right! Summit Fire and EMS, of course!

According to a Facebook post by the county's EMS, a bull moose fell into a window well in Keystone overnight. After Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff tranquilized the animal, they requested the help of Summit Fire's truck 11 crew to help get the animal out of the well.

The crew set up a pulley system and got the animal out safely. The operation took a "while," according to the post.

Estimated to weigh between 800 and 1,000 pounds, the moose was lifted out and placed in the driveway. CPW staff then woke up the animal with a counter-agent to the tranquilizer.

No injuries were suspected (to the animal nor the firefighters who helped), Summit Fire said.

In its struggles, the moose didn't even break the window, EMS staffers said.