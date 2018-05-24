What did you do on April 27? Don't remember? Eight people who spent the day at UC Health will never forget.

On that day, their lives forever changed and some were saved. The paired exchange program for kidney donations is essentially a chain reaction.

This time, it started with an altruistic donor who felt compelled to donate to a stranger.

From there, relatives and loved ones who didn't match for someone they knew who needed a kidney also donated to strangers.

Ultimately eight people went through surgery on the same day, since they were a part of the same chain and it decreased the likelihood of anyone backing out.

No one did.

A group of strangers, so intimately connected, met Wednesday for the first time.

Here are the stories of seven of those people.

The eighth couldn't make it Thursday because of scheduling.

