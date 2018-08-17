After days of rehearsals, Thursday night was finally the big performance.

The kids donned costume and makeup, and their families and friends cheered them along during an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“I’m a king of fairies and I have servants and henchmen,” explained 11-year old Josh Ortega, who played the role of King Oberon.

Ortega, like the other children who performed, lives at Joshua Station with his family.

The former hotel near 8th Avenue and Interstate 25 in Denver has been renovated into living spaces, which provide long-term supportive housing for homeless families. The theater camp is just one of several kids programs offered for the children who live there.

“We also take them horseback riding and we do art classes with them, take them to museums and zoos,” explained Joshua Station Director, Amy Jackson. “Just trying to expose kids to a variety of different experiences that, being homeless, they’re probably not going to have those opportunities.”

Families can stay at Joshua Station for two years. While there, they receive support services like family advocacy, counseling, and life skills classes.

“Homeless kids go through so much transition and loss that having a place where they’re able to stay and feel safe and comfortable for a two year period does a tremendous amount for a family,” Jackson said.

After the show, the kids and their families enjoyed pizza and snacks.

